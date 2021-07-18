Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Cuddle Up in New Pics With Twin Sons

Two of Nick Cannon's latest additions to his growing family (he has seven children) are looking cuter than ever in a new portrait.
Abby De La Rosa recently shared adorable family photos on her Instagram account of her, Nick, and one-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon.
The duo's babies were born on June 16, only three months after Abby announced she was pregnant. In the photos, which were taken by Clifton Prescod, Nick and Abby cuddled their little ones as they were sound asleep. Zion and Zillion wore adorable matching pajamas, and in one image, both Nick and Abby kissed each baby as they rested. Abby marked their "month day" by captioning the pics, "One month old. Zion & Zillion Cannon."
Abby first shared that she and Nick were expecting on Sunday, April 11. The then mom-to-be sweetly captioned her announcement, "Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy."
The DJ continued her post, "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."
"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support," she assured her future babies at the time. "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."
Nick is also a dad to Powerful Queen Cannon, 7 months, Golden Cannon, 4, Moroccan Scott Cannon, 10, Monroe Cannon, 10, and Zen S. Cannon, two weeks.
And while some might be keen to shame Nick for having four children in a year, the dad-of-seven said on the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, "I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident!"
The Masked Singer host added, "Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."