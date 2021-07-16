Chic Furniture You Won't Believe Is Under $200

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although furnishing a new or existing space can be exciting, it can also be a frustrating process. Take it from us, we're currently decorating a new apartment, and our indecisiveness is at an all-time high despite the dozens of Pinterest boards we created months before we signed the lease. Besides nailing down the aesthetic you want for your room, searching for furniture that fits both your theme and your budget is where it starts to get tricky.

After spending most of our free time scouring sites like Wayfair, Overstock, Etsy, Walmart, Amazon and more over the past month, we've rounded up 12 pieces that caught our eye. Plus, everything is under $200.

Scroll below for our picks, and happy designing!