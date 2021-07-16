Chic Furniture You Won't Believe Is Under $200

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although furnishing a new or existing space can be exciting, it can also be a frustrating process. Take it from us, we're currently decorating a new apartment, and our indecisiveness is at an all-time high despite the dozens of Pinterest boards we created months before we signed the lease. Besides nailing down the aesthetic you want for your room, searching for furniture that fits both your theme and your budget is where it starts to get tricky.
After spending most of our free time scouring sites like Wayfair, Overstock, Etsy, Walmart, Amazon and more over the past month, we've rounded up 12 pieces that caught our eye. Plus, everything is under $200.
Scroll below for our picks, and happy designing!
Furmax Pre-Assembled Style Mid Century Modern Chairs - Set of 4
We were skeptical when saw that this set of mid-century modern chairs that were only $107, but we bought them anyways and crossed our fingers. To our surprise, all of them arrived within a couple days, and thanks to a YouTube tutorial, we were able to assemble them in no time. Whether you use them as dining room chairs or for an office or kid's playroom, they'll look great in any space. Plus, they're comfortable and offer back support.
Walker Edison Rectangle Coffee Table with White Faux-Marble Top and Gold Base
We are also the proud owners of this faux marble coffee table. One day we'll invest in a real marble table, but for now, this one is a pretty great dupe. It's the perfect height, super easy to assemble and sturdy.
JAXPETY 2-Drawer Nightstand - Set of 2
We've been eyeing this colorful set of 2-drawer nightstands. They'll add a luxe pop of color to your bedroom or living room for only $124.
Modway Veronique Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Full/Queen Headboard in Dusty Rose
How fun is this velvet tufted headboard? We love the unique shape and the color. But if you're not into pink, it comes in other hues like mint and grey.
The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf
A jute pouf is an easy way to add texture to your current or new set-up. Plus, you can decorate it with books or use it as a footrest.
Wavy Asymmetrical Mirror by MirrorLabArt
These wavy asymmetrical mirrors are all over Pinterest and TikTok. We're obsessed with this one!
Silverwood Sinclair Serving Cart in Gold
Looking for a bar cart to display your finest beverages? This one is elegant and won't break the bank.
Conerly Oval 27.6
We love the modern look of this dining table! And it has a lot of great reviews on Wayfair.
Esright Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair
We cannot believe this stylish chair is under $200! It will go well with a variety of color schemes, too.
Bellamy Studios Harlowd Mid-Century White and Walnut Wood Sideboard Storage Cabinet
Style this sideboard storage cabinet as a TV console or place it in your dining room to store your silverware and dinner party essentials.
Art-Leon Adjustable Swivel Barstool (Set of 2)
Upholstered with faux leather, these bar stools will upgrade any man cave or kitchen island.
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Westerleigh End Table
Available in eight colors, you can add a version of this end table to any space.
Brookside Upholstered Headboard with Diamond Tufting
If you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a headboard, this one is a great option. And it's stylish!
Belleze 2-Drawer Computer Desk
Fun fact: We are currently sitting at this desk! It doesn't look like $108, but rather $300+. Not only is it great quality, but it was pretty easy to assemble.
