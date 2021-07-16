Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Last Name

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

Ahem, that's Gwen Shelton to you.

Sure, it's been less than two weeks since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in what appeared to be quite a stunning event, so we'll cut the newly wedded husband some slack when it comes to his wife's changed name. You see, the country star popped up at his Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, on Thursday, July 15 for a rehearsal free to patrons—and making matters even more exciting, Gwen joined him.

Together, the pair serenaded the crowd with their duets and the No Doubt singer even gave the audience a few versions of her hit "Don't Speak."

"They were so happy and sweet with each other, like they were just in a little happiness bubble," an eyewitness told E! News. "He sounded so great and he's always so kind and generous to the crowd, talking, waving and signing things."

As for the bride, "Her voice was brilliant, clear and spot on," the eyewitness said. "So good!" Her married name, however—that may take some time to get used to. During the rehearsal, Blake gushed to the crowd that Gwen Stefani was there singing in Tishomingo, Okla.

She teased back, "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now."