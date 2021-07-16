Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Are the Top 5 Wishlist Items

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't you just love the summer holidays? We mean, the shopping holidays, of course. The Fourth of July brought us fireworks-worthy blowout sales, and now the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!

Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:

When is the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The sale runs in two phases:

• All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access starting July 12 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT. And depending on your Nordy Club status.

• The public sale begins online July 28 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

• The sale lasts through August 9.

• Enjoy FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.

Wait, tell me more about this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access thing.

The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you shop. (Psst...check your Nordy Club status here.)

• Nordy Club Icons: July 12

• Nordy Club Ambassadors: July 14

• Nordy Club Influencers: July 16

• Anniversary Sale opens to the general public: July 28

Now that you're ready to shop, what should you add to your cart? There are so many great deals to choose from that it can be tough to finalize your selections. If you're curious about what other shoppers plan to buy, keep on scrolling to see the top five wishlist items.