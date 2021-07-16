Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Details "Relentless" Struggle With Morning Sickness Amid Pregnancy

Ashley Iaconetti is taking a moment and saying her goodbyes to whatever she's recently eaten.
After the Bachelor Nation standout and husband Jared Haibon announced on Thursday, July 15 that they are expecting their first child, Ashley shared a lighthearted photo to Instagram later that day of Jared holding up her hair in the bathroom as her head hovered over the toilet. Ashley's caption gave details about the "relentless" nausea she's been experiencing.
The post also revealed that their bundle of joy is due on Feb. 10, and that the couple, who wed in August 2019 after meeting through the Bachelor franchise, is "very excited" for the special day to arrive.
"It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared! I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," Ashley wrote. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."
The 33-year-old alum of Chris Soules' run on The Bachelor went on to thank her supporters for their warm wishes, which have helped her stay positive amid the tough moments.
"Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!!" she continued. "Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"
Among the members of Bachelor Nation sharing love in the comments was Jade Roper, who wrote in part, "I wish I was there to help take care of you, but I know you're in the best hands!!"
Jared, a devoted fan of the New England Patriots and the team's former quarterback Tom Brady, quipped in the comments, "It's all for little Tom Brady Haibon." And Nick Viall wrote, "Since I said you were for sure going to end up together I expect you to name the baby Nick or Nikki."
After Ashley and Jared, 32, who have both made multiple appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, announced their joyful news during an Amazon Live, she joked they hadn't kissed in some time, due to her ongoing morning sickness.
In May, Ashley posted to social media that they were getting Jared's sperm tested after six months of the pair having tried to conceive.