Meet Julia Roberts' Three Kids With Danny Moder as Daughter Hazel Steps Into the Spotlight

After 16-year-old Hazel Moder captured the attention of the Cannes Film Festival, get to know the children that complete Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's life.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 16, 2021 1:47 AMTags
FamilyJulia RobertsCeleb KidsCouples

America's sweetheart has an even sweeter family. 

Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter, Hazel Moder, captured the attention of the Cannes Film Festival when she supported cinematographer dad Danny Moder at the screening of his new film Flag Day. The glitzy outing marked Hazel's very first (but certainly not her last) red carpet appearance. 

The 53-year-old Oscar winner is notoriously private about her family life, even relocating to New Mexico after Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus were born in hopes of protecting them from Hollywood's glare. Julia and Danny went on to welcome son Henry, now 14, in 2007. 

In a 2018 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, Julia suggested her kids will never "have a true sense" of her fame.

As she recalled, "When they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

She's since pulled part of the proverbial curtain back to her 9 million Instagram followers, but leaves those more intimate family moments up to Danny to share. 

Get to know Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry by scrolling through our gallery below: 

Instagram
Let the Good Times Roll
Instagram
Growing Up
Instagram
Mama Bear
Instagram
Just Like Dad
Instagram
20 Years Strong
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Hazel's Red Carpet Debut
Instagram
Speed Racers
Instagram
Life's a Beach
Instagram / Julia Roberts
Pucker Up
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Outerknown
Family Affair

