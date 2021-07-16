Why Shawn Johnson Says She Feels "Sad" Looking Back at Herself on Olympic Podium

Watch : Shawn Johnson's Road to Recovery After Eating Disorder

Shawn Johnson said she feels "very sad" looking back at "that kid that was on the Olympic podium."

The gymnast became a decorated Olympian at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she won four medals—including the gold medal on the balance beam—at just 16 years old.

But Shawn, now 29, remembers how much she "struggled" to get there.

The Winning Balance author spoke candidly about how competing on the U.S. National Team as a teen caused her to develop an eating disorder. On the Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall podcast, Shawn said that "flaws" within the sport helped lead to her disorder, since she didn't have access to nutritionists and psychologists as a young athlete.

"In one sense, I was so healthy. I think I was more mature and I had a better group of people around me to deal with what I was going through," she said, before explaining the problem.