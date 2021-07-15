Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Harrowing Details From Emergency C-Section

Watch : Christine Quinn Welcomes Her First Baby!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has a new outlook on life after being given a second chance to live it.

The real estate agent marked son Christian Georges Dumontet's 2-month birthday in a July 15 Instagram post that also revealed the extent of her "extremely dramatic" delivery process. In May, Christine, 31, underwent an emergency C-section after going into labor two weeks early.

The experience, which will be documented on Selling Sunset seasons four and five, hasn't been easy to shake.

"Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done," Christine shared, adding, "let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera."

Acknowledging that she's "not often publicly vulnerable," Christine said she has a "responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized."

"Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive," she continued.