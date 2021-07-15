MAFS' Clara Berghaus Shares New Insight Into Unexpected Divorce From Ryan Oubre

From Married at First Sight to blasting Taylor Swift on repeat.
Days after season 12 MAFS couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre announced their decision to divorce, a newly single Clara took to TikTok with an update on how she's trying to move forward.
"After an interesting turn of events," the 27-year-old said while posing next to a screenshot of news coverage of their split, "it looks like I will be relating to Taylor Swift‘s rerecording of the Red album after all."
The pop star's beloved breakup record, set for a re-release in November, is sure to soothe Clara's heartache. In fact, she claimed to fans in a comment posted to TikTok that she and Ryan were in the midst of a planning a 2022 New Year's Eve vow renewal ceremony just prior to the breakup.
"If you know anyone who wants a couple hundred dollars worth of New Year's Eve party directions send them my way," Clara responded to a fan.
When questioned by another follower about why her social media profile still included Ryan's last name, she responded, "Turns out all I needed to do to get people to spell my name correctly was get divorced."
On July 12, the exes told E! News in a statement that after "taking some time away from cameras," they realized their marriage wasn't built to last.
"It's not an easy decision to make, nor we do we take these next steps lightly," Clara and Ryan explained. "Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."
Intimacy issues plagued Clara and Ryan's short-lived marriage, and despite pledging their commitment to each other on the Lifetime show's Decision Day episode, those issues proved too challenging to overcome.
Yet another Married at First Sight couple has also called it quits. Read Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs' exclusive statement to E! News here.