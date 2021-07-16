Giuliana Rancic's Gift Picks Will Have You Shopping for Christmas in July

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's never too early to deck the halls with boughs of jolly.
In case you didn't already know, there's less than six months until the holidays and the smart shoppers at QVC and HSN are starting early with their annual Christmas in July programming.
For designer Giuliana Rancic, she's extra excited to celebrate and reveal new items in her august & leo home collection. "I think this year more than ever, we will all be so happy to be reunited with our loved ones," the designer shared with E! News. "I sure feel that way and know that the holidays this year will be an extra special time for me and my family."
As HSN kicks off holiday shopping, see what Giuliana recommends shopping for early in her gift guide below.
august & leo Set of 2 Reindeer with Glitter and Jewel-Like Accents
"A traditional holiday staple with a touch of bling! I love that the accent of glitter and jewels provides a modern twist that nicely compliments other holiday décor and won't go out of style through the years. These were a big customer pick last year and are finally back in stock after selling out!"
august & leo Glass Geometric Ornaments—Set of 6
"When it comes to home décor, I love being able to add unexpected dimension to traditional. The geometric texture provides a modern twist on the classic holiday ornament. They come in gold, red or green so you can go traditional or modern with your tree design this year!"
august & leo Christmas Tree Place Card Holders—Set of 6
"Personalization is so important to me during the holiday season and these place holders are a unique way to make your guests feels special while dressing the holiday table this year. They even come with cards to add all of your guests name to and really step up your entertaining game."
august & leo Champagne Glitter Leaf-Design Holiday Tree
"This tree is my favorite piece in the whole collection! It's really beautiful as a centerpiece on a table or a mantle and stands almost 30 inches high, making it a stunning statement piece in any room."
august & leo Champagne-Color LED Glitter Wreath
"I'm typically exhausted at the end of the holiday season and struggle to take down my decorations with the same enthusiasm I had when setting them up. I love that this wreath can be enjoyed after the holidays as the champagne-colored lights are festive without feeling too ‘holiday.' These battery operated wreaths add a pop of subtle elegance minus an ugly cord."
Affy Tapple 12-piece Assorted Holiday Caramel Apples
"Nothing says the holidays to me quite like a sweet treat! This set of assorted holiday apples doubles as both festive table décor and a delicious party favor. The best part, you pre-order them now to arrive in December so you don't have to worry about ordering something last minute during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season (or eating them before the holidays arrive)."
august & leo Faceted Glass Mini Garlands Set of 6 with Gift Bags
"I'm all about attainable luxury, and this crystal garland is just that. It adds the perfect touch of elegance to your home for the holiday season while remaining affordable. You can wrap or drape them on almost anything to dress it up and add sparkle—from the Christmas tree to the mantle."
august & leo Champagne Glitter Holiday Sleigh
"I love putting holiday treats on display during the season and this sleigh acts as the perfect decorative piece to fill with my favorite holiday candies or chocolates. Place it in your front entry way or even on the mantle for a delicious addition to your holiday decorations."
Still shopping? Get all the details on what Bachelor Nation wore for Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, make your summer vacation nice with Dorinda Medley's travel nust-haves.
Celebrate Christmas in July on HSN with august & leo Holiday Home airing Friday, July 16 at 12 noon and 6 p.m. EST on HSN.