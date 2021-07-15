Ariana GrandeRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Married at First Sight's Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs Break Silence on Their Divorce

Married at First Sight's Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs set the record straight on their relationship status after filing for divorce earlier this summer.

Getting Married at First Sight is easier said than done.

E! News can confirm season 12 couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs filed for divorce earlier this summer. But before rumors start of a dramatic breakup, the couple is speaking out in an exclusive statement to E! News.

"We've made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion," Erik and Virginia shared. "Contrary to popular belief, we've been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren't closing the doors on a possible future together."

The couple added, "We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show." 

While fans have been watching the couple experience newlywed life this summer on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, E! News has learned the pair's decision to divorce is being documented in real time and will be addressed in future episodes.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Cast

Back in January, viewers watched Erik and Virginia put their trust in three relationship experts and say "I do" moments after meeting each other at their wedding altar.

Instagram

Married at First Sight cameras would then follow the duo for their first weeks of marriage. Once Decision Day hit, Erik and Virginia had to reveal if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce. The pair ultimately chose to stay husband and wife.

"The highs and ups of this have outweighed the lows beyond belief. It has been one of the greatest experiments of my life," Erik shared on Decision Day before getting down on one knee to recommit his love. "It's been crazy, but I would never change a single thing about any of it."

The pilot added, "You're one of the coolest people I've ever met in my life."

While Erik and Virginia's relationship may be going in a different direction, many couples formed on the Lifetime series are still going strong.

Check in with all the couples below and watch Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

