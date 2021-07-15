See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics in Adorable New Video

It's good to have Kylie Jenner as an aunt.
On Thursday, July 15, the makeup mogul released a new YouTube video documenting the ins and outs of her billion dollar brand. However, it was a cameo by Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, that captured our attention.
At the start of the video, Kylie is seen conducting a business meeting with her employees. Before long, Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter and Rob Kardashian's only child join the mix, carrying large bags filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.
"No way," a delighted Kylie declares as the little ones enter the room. "What did you guys get?"
Excited by their haul, Dream and Chicago hold up their goodie bags with pride. Just when we thought the moment couldn't get anymore precious, Kylie FaceTimes in daughter Stormi Webster.
"You guys, your cousins are here," the businesswoman notes on the call.
In the heartwarming scene, the close cousins shout "Stormi!" and "Hi, Stormi!" at Kylie's phone.
Of course, later on in the video, Stormi made her own adorable cameo. As Kylie does a photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics 2.0, the 3-year-old is seen living her best life. Not only does Kylie's daughter have a decked out playroom, but she also has the studio at her disposal—spotted whizzing through the space on her scooter.
"I don't have any help today with my daughter," the mogul explains to the camera. "So, she's actually here on-set running around somewhere."
For the latest Kylie Cosmetics update, watch the new video above.
You can find the Kardashian cousins' other cutest moments below!
