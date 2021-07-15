2 Men Found Dead at Versace Mansion Nearly 24 Years After Gianni's Murder

Tragedy has hit the former Versace mansion once again.

On Wednesday, July 14—nearly 24 years to the day Gianni Versace was murdered there—Miami Beach police responded to the property now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel after receiving a call from housekeeping that they had discovered two deceased males.

According to authorities, police and fire rescue did in fact locate two bodies inside of a hotel room known as the Villa Suite.

Based on the incident report obtained by E! News, the preliminary investigation revealed the discovery was an apparent double suicide. Police say both males had gunshot wounds to the head and were unresponsive. The cause of death will officially be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

The discovery comes just one day before the 24th anniversary of the murder of Gianni, who was gunned down in the mansion.

Followers of the case (or avid American Crime Story viewers) may recall the fashion designer was returning home from a morning walk in 1997 when Andrew Cunanan allegedly delivered a fatal shot to the back of the head. Eight days later, Andrew killed himself on a houseboat in North Miami Beach.