Go Inside Madonna's Madame X Tour In Heart-Pounding Documentary First Look

Madonna is here to disturb the peace.
The consummate disruptor and pop music icon is at the center of the new Paramount+ documentary Madame X, premiering on Friday, Oct. 8, centered on the Grammy winner's fourteenth studio album and Madame X tour in 2019.
"Artists are here to disturb the peace," the teaser trailer opens as Madonna is revealed on-stage in Lisbon, Portugal.
According to a press statement, the documentary will "take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna's fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places."
Madame X features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna's children, international musicians and dancers and the all-female orchestra, Orquestra Batukadeiras. Madonna embarks on an equally epic adventure in a cinematic stage play that pairs her power ballads with scenes of democratic unrest, police brutality and other political issues. As the release states, the concert remains a "love letter to multiculturalism" inspired by Lisbon.
"Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me," Madonna stated. "The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity."
The Madame X Tour was created and directed by a team led by Madonna, including Jamie King as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer. Additional creative contribution and choreography by Damien Jalet, costumes designed by Eyob Yohannes, musical direction by Kevin Antunes and set design by Ric Lipson for Stufish Entertainment Architects.
Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+ and President of Music at ViacomCBS, explained, "Madonna is undoubtedly the world's biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership."
Madame X is directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios.
Watch the eye-popping trailer above!
Madame X premieres Friday, Oct. 8 on Paramount+.