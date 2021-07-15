Why the Internet Is Buzzing Over Drew Barrymore's Flirty Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram

Near, far, wherever Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore fans are, they're going to want to hear about their recent social media posts.
It all started on July 13 when the Oscar winner and environmentalist took to Instagram to re-share one of the United Nation's infographics about the impacts of global warming. After reading the message, Barrymore thanked the actor for his work in the fight against climate change, calling him a "pioneer" in saving the Earth.
"You should be the only hot one," the actress then wrote in the comments section, "and not our planet!"
Needless to say, her words did not go unnoticed by her followers. "I am LIVING for this comment," one fan replied. "You're a real one, Drew." Added another, "Shoot your shot girl!"
DiCaprio didn't respond to the comment (to be fair, he has been linked to model Camila Morrone for quite a few years now).
But it looks he and the mom of two (she shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex Will Kopelman), have met offline before.
They've both attended the same award shows, as seen in this throwback from a 2007 Golden Globes after-party.
And after Flipping Out's Megan Weaver told Behind the Velvet Rope DiCaprio's beach home was once decked out in Titanic décor, Barrymore commented on the claim and revealed she's actually been to one of his properties.
"I've actually been to Leonardo DiCaprio's, like, real home and he is so not self-indulgent," she said on a February episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "There is no me, me, me. His taste is impeccable. His art collection is to die for and I think this was, like, the cutest thing ever, but he doesn't live like that to my knowledge."
Perhaps it's time she got reacquainted?