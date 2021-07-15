Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters Wearing Kobe and Gianna's Jerseys at All-Star Game

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters certainly suited up for the WNBA All-Star Game.
The 39-year-old mom, along with daughters, Bianka, 4 and Capri, 2, attended the July 14 event in Las Vegas, and to honor their late father, Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa had her girls wear jerseys baring their numbers.
"Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game #2," Vanessa wrote in her first Instagram post, then sharing a pic of Bianka, writing, "B.B. repping Daddy. #8 #24 @wnba All Star Game."
Vanessa also shared a few more pics of herself alongside her little girls at the sporting event, complete with a clip of Bianka singing along and dancing to the music playing at the arena. Her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Natalia Bryant, was also in attendance and was seen in another sweet snap hanging with her little sisters during the game.
In the roughly year and a half since the NBA superstar and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Vanessa has continued to honor their legacies in touching social media posts.
"To the best girl dad. Happy Father's Day, Papi," Vanessa captioned a heartwarming June 20 Instagram post. "We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB."
While Kobe was known for his drive and winning stats, it was his legacy as a proud "girl dad" that has been discussed most frequently since his death, something Vanessa touched on while speaking at his posthumous induction at the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony in May.
"His most cherished accomplishment was being the very best girl dad," she shared at the time. "I want to thank him for somehow finding ways to dedicate time to not only being an incredible athlete, a visionary, entrepreneur and storyteller but for also being an amazing family man."
"Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes," she continued. "Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianca and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together."