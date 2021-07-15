BiP's Blake Horstmann Responds to Critics of His Reunion With Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.
Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann took to Instagram on July 14 to share photos of himself hanging out in the pool and wrapping his arms around his former castmates Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
"Throuple goals?" he wrote along with a laughing emoji. "#WhoWoouldaThought #ThreesACrowd #ItOnlyTook2Years @WestGateVegas."
Blake, Hannah and Dylan appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise back in 2019. While Hannah was pursued by both Blake and Dylan, she ended up choosing Dylan and getting engaged to him during the finale.
So when some fans saw the reunion, they were a little confused. But Blake was quick to respond.
"This is weird," one follower claimed, with Blake replying, "Only in the real world lol."
And when a commenter wrote, "This isn't awkward" with an eye-rolling emoji, Blake argued, "Only when people write awkward comments lol."
Hannah and Dylan, however, didn't take the post too seriously. "I missed this scene on BIP," she joked, with Blake teasing, "made the bloopers." Dylan also wrote, "ABC is trembling."
While Bachelor in Paradise resulted in Dylan and Hannah finding love, Blake didn't have the best time on the show.
As fans will recall, he'd hooked up with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach before coming on BIP. Both women confronted him about it during the season, and Caelynn accused Blake of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret.
Blake apologized to Caelynn on-camera. But after their episodes aired, he posted a message on social media claiming, "Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn."
He then wrote he "was under the impression it was 'just sex' to her" and shared screenshots of their text exchange, which he then deleted. Blake received backlash for posting the texts. Caelynn also took to Instagram, writing she was "absolutely mortified" their private messages were publicly shared and that they were "not an accurate representation" of their past relationship.
Bachelor in Paradise is now getting ready to air its seventh season, with Blake opting to skip the trip to the beach. You can see who did decide to return when BiP premieres Aug. 17.