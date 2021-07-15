Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Has "Good Idea" of Missing Ex's Whereabouts as She Files for Custody

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is asking for sole custody of her two children amid her ex-husband's apparent disappearance.
The 44-year-old real estate agent filed paperwork with the court on June 29 to request a change to her custody arrangement with former NFL player Ralph Brown for their children Noah, 11, and Braker, 10, as detailed in the document obtained by E! News on Wednesday, July 14. The current arrangement was put in place following their July 2015 divorce.
In the filing, Amanza, who is seeking sole physical and legal custody, including the ability to approve his visitations, wrote that Ralph, 42, has not paid any child support in more than five years. She said he sent her an email in September 2019 stating he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids."
The reality TV personality stated she has not seen nor heard from him since a chance encounter in November 2019 and has no means of contacting him, although she has a "good idea" of his possible whereabouts.
"His disappearance has been such a mystery that both my attorney and I have been contacted by various reporters seeking information on his whereabouts," she wrote. "I have made several efforts to have him located, and do believe I may have a good idea as to where he is (although I have no confirmed factual knowledge)."
Amanza added that she has previously filed missing person reports for Ralph, and that in February 2021, after filing her latest one, she hired a private investigator to get more information.
"I was told that Ralph was seen going into a building holding hands with a woman, and that he looked fine," she wrote. "That hit me so hard emotionally, going from fear and concern to the realization that he was likely okay, but just didn't care about our kids, that I went into a depression and could hardly get out of bed for three days."
E! News has reached out to Amanza's team for further comment. The next hearing is set for Sept. 29.
Amanza, who dated Taye Diggs for a number of years before they split in 2018, has discussed her situation with Ralph on Selling Sunset. She has said on the show about her kids, "I feel like I'm gonna maybe have to get full custody of them."
She told Entertainment Tonight in an August 2020 interview that she has been unable to get further details from Ralph's relatives. "I've reached out to every family member," she shared at the time. "I've had friends reach out. If I reach out to his sister and brother-in-law, the next thing, I would be blocked."