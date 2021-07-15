Ariana GrandeRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Megan Fox Claps Back at "Uneducated" Critics Over Donald Trump "Legend" Comments

After her description of Donald Trump's arrival at a UFC event was met with backlash, Megan Fox took to social media to slam her "uneducated" critics.

Megan Fox is clarifying recent comments she made about former President Donald Trump, and the star is also making it clear she didn't appreciate the feedback she received. 

During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, the 35-year-old actress discussed having attended the UFC 264 match over the weekend between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, which she watched at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena as part of a crowd that included Trump. In describing his arrival at the event, Megan told guest host Arsenio Hall that the real estate mogul "was a legend—that arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

After her remarks spurred criticism from some social media users, Megan took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14 to further explain what she meant. 

"Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue."

The Transformers star continued, "That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that." She added purple heart, sparkle and lips emojis.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan followed this up with a second post to her Story featuring a meme showing SpongeBob SquarePants tossing flower petals at an unimpressed Squidward. It included the message, "When someone can't stand me and I send them love and light anyway."

Her comments about the UFC match were part of a colorful interview, during which she also told Arsenio about a recent time when she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ingested a tea with hallucinogenic properties while visiting Costa Rica.

As she recalled, the "incredibly intense" experience made her feel as though she "went to hell for eternity." 

