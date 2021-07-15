Hailey Bieber Blasts "Beyond False" Rumors Surrounding Las Vegas Incident Involving Justin

Watch : Inside Justin and Hailey's Star-Studded Night Out in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas... But not if you're one of entertainment's hottest couples.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 14, Hailey Bieber shut down rumors about an alleged incident that went down in Sin City between her and Justin Bieber.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," the 24-year-old star began her caption, alongside a blurry photo that captured her and the pop star sharing a passionate kiss. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She then sounded off, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--t peeps [peace sign emoji]."

Although Hailey didn't disclose any further details about the speculation involving her husband, it seems to be in response to a since-deleted TikTok video that recently surfaced. According to Buzzfeed News, the footage, which E! News hasn't independently verified, showed Justin throwing his hands up in the air and animatedly speaking to the model.