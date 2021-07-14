Tim Rozon Reveals Where He Stands on an Instant Star Reunion

Watch : "Wynonna Earp" Cast Says PCAs Win Is "Out of This World"

Before he was doing community service with Alexis on Schitt's Creek or gunslinging on Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon was breaking hearts as Tommy Q on Instant Star.

For those who didn't catch this Canadian musical-comedy in the early '00s, Instant Star followed teenage singing competition champion Jude Harrison (Alexz Johnson) as she embraced overnight fame and began working on her album. Enter Rozon as a former boybander-turned-producer, who finds himself falling for Jude.

The series was a hit on The N, which also featured Degrassi: The Next Generation and South of Nowhere. And, as Rozon exclusively told E! News, he fondly looks back at his time on Instant Star. "I loved that show," he gushed. "I've been very lucky my entire career that it seems like each show I go on it's a great group of people."

As he continued, Rozon said he was proud to have been a supporting actor to so many incredible women, including Johnson.