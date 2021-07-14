College Football Player Jaquan Yulee Dead at 24 After Car Crash

Watch : Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of 2020

Loved ones of rising football star Jaquan Yulee are in mourning after his tragic passing.

Authorities with Virginia's Suffolk Police Department confirmed in a July 14 press release that the Marshall University football player died in a car accident. He was 24 years old.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 14, officials said they responded to an "accident involving a passenger vehicle that had flipped onto its roof." The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Yulee, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the single vehicle crash remains under investigation by authorities.

Yulee's team at Marshall University confirmed his death with a heartfelt statement.

Doc Holliday, who coached Yulee, expressed his grief in a tweet, which read, "A sad day for all who knew Jaquan Yulee. He is one of the toughest and most resilient football players I've ever been around. But more, he was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed."