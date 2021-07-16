Throuples! Bridezillas! Say Yes to the Dress' Randy Fenoli Reflects on 20 Seasons of Brides

Watch : "Say Yes to the Dress" Is Back on TLC!

After 30 years in the bridal industry, Kleinfeld Bridal dress consultant Randy Fenoli has seen it all. Or so he thought.

But nothing prepared the Say Yes to the Dress icon for 2020. "We were in a horrible year for some of these couples," Randy exclusively told E! News ahead of the season 20 premiere on Saturday, July 18. "Some brides have been dreaming of their wedding since they could walk. Planning their wedding, and then suddenly having it ripped down from under you—this big celebration and your future just being put on hold—it was so traumatic for some of these brides and couples."

As luxe Manhattan bridal boutique Kleinfeld pivoted to a partial virtual model during the coronavirus pandemic, Randy consulted with brides-to-be via his dining room in his West Palm Beach, Fla. home.

"I was a little concerned about not being present at the appointment. But I have to tell you, I really felt like was with the bride, and I think it worked out just beautifully and incredibly," Randy gushed. "I was amazed at how connected I felt even if it was just through the Internet."