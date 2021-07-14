Sarah Ferguson Defends "Kind" Prince Andrew After He Stepped Back From Royal Duty

Watch : Inside Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's Unusual Relationship

To Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew is a "kind, good man."

The Duchess of York, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II's son for nearly six years before their 1992 separation, addressed their relationship now as co-parents to Princess Beatrice, 32, and Princess Eugenie, 31.

In an interview with People, Sarah responded to a question about what has helped her and Andrew stay close after their 1996 divorce and with him stepping back from royal public duty in 2019.

"I really respect the monarchy of Britain, and I really love the tradition and culture," she told the magazine. "He has his own way, and I have my very Celtic, very spiritual way. So we are a good balance…Andrew has always stood very firmly with me, and he has never shut the door."

The duchess made clear that she has his back. "Whatever challenges he has," she said, "I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together. So sometimes when Andrew's down, I'm up, or when I'm down, he's up, and we will always be supportive of each other. I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls."