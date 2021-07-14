Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai & Vishal Parvani Tease Sexy New Men’s Underwear Line

The bromance between Family Karma's Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani is taking its next step: the co-stars are going into business together.

The Bravo stars and best friends are launching a menswear brand, cheekily named Underwear Dance Party or UDP, that features boxers, briefs and trunks in a range of playful color combinations.

"My family has always been involved in the manufacturing of clothing, but underwear was something they hadn't tackled," Vishal exclusively told E! News. "And it seemed so obvious because as a guy, I've had a lot of issues with underwear: not soft enough, riding up, bunching, constricting. I also enjoy fun colors and designs and was never able to find underwear that addresses those issues while remaining stylish."

"Underwear is the one piece of clothing almost every person is guaranteed to be wearing," added Amrit. "But routine doesn't have to mean boring. I wanted guys to have an easy way to express themselves and feel confident in their skin."