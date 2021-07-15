Relive the Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever

Even after all this time? Always.

While it's been 10 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters, officially bringing to an end the iconic movie franchise, it feels like just yesterday we were settling in our theater seats, popcorn in one hand, wand in the other, ready to see how the journey of the boy who lived would end. (Except, you know, we read the book when it came out so we totally knew, but we still wanted to see it.)

The eighth film in the series marked the final appearances of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the beloved trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron, and became a massive pop culture event, with the movie going on to gross over $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office.

And Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was stuffed with more memorable moments than Dudley Dursley's belly on Christmas, delivering an epic final battle scene, a kiss more than a decade in the making and a heroic turn for Neville Longbottom (and we're not just talking about Matthew Lewis' glow-up).