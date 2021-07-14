Nikohl Boosheri Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're as sad as we are that The Bold Type ended, we have a fun hump day surprise for you!
We recently caught up with Nikohl Boosheri, aka Adena on the popular Freeform show, to get the 411 on everything she keeps in her Loewe tote bag like Le Labo hand cream and the lip balm that Adena kept in her makeup bag. The See You Then actress also shared her favorite part of filming The Bold Type.
"I think more than anything, my favorite part of filming The Bold Type has been these incredible, inspiring, magical, talented, humans it has brought into my life. A big and beautiful extended family."
In addition to sharing her must-haves, Nikohl also gave us some pretty great advice on how to live your best life.
"I think the best advice I could give when it comes to feeling your best self is to ask yourself 'what brings me joy?' and try to infuse your life with all those things from the inside out."
To channel both Nikohl (and Adena), scroll below to check out everything the actress keeps her in her bag!
Megababe Daily Deodorant
"Anyone who's tried to make the switch to a natural deodorant can attest to how difficult it is to find one you don't need to reapply 10x a day. Look no further."
Le Labo Hinoki Hand Pomade
"I don't know about you but my hands have taken a toll this last year with all the hand sanitizer and this stuff has been a godsend. Feels like butter and smells so good."
Otis Sunglasses
"Anine Bing makes the best sunglasses and this white shade and shape is perfect for summer."
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm
"This tinted balm was in my character Adena's makeup bag and I had to get one for myself, too. It's so hydrating and had just enough color to feel put together."
Moleskine Classic Notebook
"I've been collecting Moleskin notebooks and planners for years. This ones fits easily in my bag so I can jot down notes on the go."
Saint Laurent Fragments Zipped Cardholder
"I've had this cardholder for years. It's classic and I can slip it into a small handbag for a night out."
TOTÊME Brown Cashmere Langre Cardigan
"The softest cashmere cardigan because LA can get chilly at night!"
Sin: Selected Poems of Forugh Farrokhzad by Sholeh Wolpe
"I've always got to have a book in my bag and I'm currently reading a translation of Persian poet Forugh Farrokhzad's selected works."
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Anagram Palm Leaf Basket Tote Bag
"Got to love a basket bag in the summer. This one is the perfect size and just elevated enough so you can take it to the beach and to dinner."
