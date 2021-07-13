This Scarlett Johansson Look-Alike Could Be Her Black Widow Body Double

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Hits SDCC 2019 with "Black Widow" 1st Details

Is the world ready for another Black Widow?

Kate Shumskaya, an influencer most famous for her TikTok videos, is blowing up on the platform for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Scarlett Johansson. The look-alike has more than six million followers on the platform, as well as over a whopping 70 million likes on her videos.

She even cosplays as Scarlett's characters, frequently dressing up as Black Widow character Natalia Alianovna Romanoff while doing normal activities. She most recently shared several videos interacting with other Marvel characters while using trending TikTok sounds. Kate seemingly has built a brand upon her similar appearance to Scarlett's. The influencer's Instagram bio even reads, "The illegitimate daughter of Scarlett Johansson."

While it's not known if Scarlett is clued into her doppelgänger on TikTok, the A-lister's career is busier than ever. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, just came out in theaters, plus, the movie's ending credits might have just teased a spin-off television show that she could star in.