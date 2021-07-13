All the Details on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast Fashion

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After a two-year wait, the return of Bachelor in Paradise is finally upon us. We don't know every Bachelor Nation star heading to the beach, but some of the initial cast members have been announced. Now, the anticipation is on to see who gets redemption edit, who finds love, and who gets into drama. All of this (and more) will go down while the cast rocks fashionable beach attire.
We haven't seen a single frame of footage from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but the official cast photos have been released, and we've already been blessed with some on-trend fashion inspiration. Keep on scrolling to see the BIP styles that we've found so far. We will update this list as we find more of the looks, and, of course, we plan to keep up with the episode-by-episode outfits when the season begins on August 16.
The last time we saw Serena Pitt, she was at the Women Tell All special after she eliminated herself from Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Fingers crossed that she finds a stronger connection this time around, but one thing is for sure: she will always come through with her outfits. She rocked the perfect summer romper in her BIP cast photo.
Garage Cami Romper
Sometimes, the Bachelor Nation fashions push the budget for us non-influencers, but this floral romper from Garage is surprisingly affordable and it's available in a few different prints.
Victoria Paul exited Peter Weber's season asking, "Can I get a car?" mid-group date. Hopefully, she won't be inclined to ask for transportation home when she hits the beach this summer. More recently, Victoria called out the photoshopping on her cast photo, sharing an unfiltered picture of herself in the same pink, halter top mini dress.
Beginning Boutique Mimosa Knit Dress Magenta
While there may have been an issue with the photo editing, the pink dress did look amazing. This magenta dress is made from a stretchy, knit material. You can adjust the halter, tying it up behind the neck. The mini has a low back and a cut out at the bust.
White Fox Boutique Artist Muse Mini Dress Candy Pink
The pink halter dress is available at an affordable price point, but if you're looking for the same style in additional color options, White Fox Boutique has a very similar dress in light pink, blue, yellow, black, and lime green.
Queen Victoria Larsen is ready to rule the beach with her new blonde look. The standout contestant from Matt's season slayed in a yellow bikini and palm print sarong for her BIP cast photo.
B. Swim x Elizabeth Turner Annie Bikini Top & Bottom
Revolve is such a staple among Bachelor Nation. The store always comes through with fashion-forward looks. This B. Swim yellow bikini was the perfect choice for the Bachelor in Paradise cast photo. The top has adjustable shoulder straps and an adorable tie at the bust. The bikini bottom has a cheeky fit.
Kona Sol Women's Tie-Front Over the Shoulder Strap Bikini Top & Medium Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom
If you love the yellow bikini, but you want a look for less, then head on over to Target. This bikini top has that same tie-front detail and the bottom has moderate coverage.
ChinFun Pareo Swimsuit Wrap
This isn't the sarong from the cast photo, but this bathing suit cover-up is $10 and it also has a palm print.
We didn't get enough Natasha Parker content on Peter's season, but we are all rooting for her to find love at the resort. And, of course, we are hoping she sticks around long enough to serve up from great looks, like these patterned pants.
Farm Rio Mixed Scarves Print Drawstring Pants
Luckily, these Farm Rio pants are available at multiple stores. Clearly, they're the perfect beach pants, but depending on how you style them, they could work all year round, which makes them a great investment for your wardrobe.
Free People Movement Sashay My Way Printed Pants
Those pants are so unique that we really couldn't find a "dupe," but these Free People printed pants exude the same vibes. And you know how much we adore Free People.
Maurissa Gunn didn't get past the first night of Peter's season, but, hopefully, we will get to know her when she hits sand... especially if all of her outfits are this good. We need more of this premium content ASAP.
Maykool Black Floral Print Strapless Cutout Slit Sexy Backless Maxi Dress
This maxi dress is absolutely to die for, but did you take a peep at the price? A $30 dress that's this glamorous is an immediate "add to cart" situation. No budget-friendly dupes needed for this one.
Normally, long sleeves aren't ideal for the beach, but Jessenia Cruz is bringing the heat in this light blue top. The shirt has a tie that you can put in the front, or you can throw it to the back like Jessenia did.
Superdown Victoria Top
The Superdown Victoria Top can be tied up any way you like. It looks adorable with the tie in the front. Or you can tie it at the back or on the side. It's all sold out, but you can pre-order it from Revolve and it will ship out in September.
SheIn Bishop Sleeve Tie Front Top
If you don't want to wait for that Revolve pre-order, SheIn has a similar top that's ready to ship. Oh, and it's just $11.
Bachelor fans first met Tammy Ly when she was a contestant on Peter's season. Now, she's looking for love at the resort and she's bringing great style already.
PrettyLittleThing Orange Tie Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt
We love an affordable find. A PretttyLittleThing skirt on Bachelor in Paradise? We love to see it.... and click "add to cart," obviously.
Peter sent Kelsey Weir home after her hometown date and some champagne-induced drama earlier that season. Hopefully, no one takes Kelsey's beverages on BIP Season 7 and she can just focus on handing out those roses... and being fashionable. She's already off to a great start in this sleeveless, sand-colored dress.
Maurie & Eve Sleeveless Fall In Love Dress
This dress is made from 100% cotton. It's sophisticated, yet relaxed, making it the perfect influencer-approved dress for a cast photo.
V Neck Tie Button Sleeveless Mini Dress Khaki
If you're looking for a dress that's reminiscent of the one from Maurie & Eve at a slightly lower price point, this one is the same color and material. It even has a tie at the waist. However, this one has buttons all the way down the front.
