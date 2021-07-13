Halsey Shares Rare Insight Into How “The Stars Aligned” For Her Relationship With Alev Aydin

Halsey has admitted she's "Bad at Love," but she's trying to do it right this time around.
The 26-year-old singer, who is preparing to welcome her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, has kept their relationship private, revealing few details to her fans aside from the occasional photo.
"I've never talked about him before," she told Allure for its August 2021 cover story. "That's crazy."
It turns out that's by design. Halsey told the outlet that she has developed boundaries for her love life, saying, "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't."
That's why, as she put it, "Nobody knew I was dating someone... As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....'"
Despite the "judginess" she has felt toward their romance, Halsey is ready to share some details about the father of her child. For starters, she and Alev have been "really good friends" for four years, and they started spending "a lot of time together" while he was writing a biopic about her life, she said.
"When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with,'" the About-Face founder revealed. "A lot of people had opinions about that."
She explained, "Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much."
Halsey recounted how one particularly chaotic date seemed to convince her that he was the one.
"One night we went somewhere really public together," she recalled. "As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he's being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn't even say goodbye!'"
She continued, "I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness.'"
But Alev didn't seem to mind her lifestyle. "He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don't care. It's not that big of a deal,'" Halsey said. And that sealed the deal!
The pair was first seen together in October 2020, before she shared on Instagram in January that they were expecting a baby.
Her pregnancy and motherhood journey over the past year have inspired her upcoming album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," wrote the artist last week, alongside a picture of her regal cover. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore."