Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Emmy Nominees—Yes, You Read That Right

What's better than a Duke and Duchess title? Emmy Nominee! Ok, well maybe…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has earned them a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. The special is nominated alongside shows including David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell, VICE and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
Back in March, the Duke and Duchess seemingly held nothing back while recounting their time living in the U.K. as official members of the royal family, revealing there were questions about "how dark" Archie's skin may be and the enormous stress—and lack of support—led Meghan to suicidal ideation.
Since then, a lot has happened for the couple to say the least. Prince Harry teamed up with Oprah for an Apple TV+ documentary series focused on mental health, announced the launch of their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation and Meghan even penned a new children's book.
And perhaps most importantly, the two welcomed their baby girl, Lilbet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
As far as the motivation behind giving their side of the story in the interview, Meghan explained at the time, "As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, 'Yes, I'm ready to talk.' To say it for yourself….To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."
Looking for all the latest on the 2021 Emmy nominations? Not to worry! Find everything you're looking for right here.