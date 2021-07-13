Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Emmy Nominees—Yes, You Read That Right

Watch : 2021 Emmy Nominations for Competition, Variety & Miniseries

What's better than a Duke and Duchess title? Emmy Nominee! Ok, well maybe…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has earned them a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. The special is nominated alongside shows including David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell, VICE and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Back in March, the Duke and Duchess seemingly held nothing back while recounting their time living in the U.K. as official members of the royal family, revealing there were questions about "how dark" Archie's skin may be and the enormous stress—and lack of support—led Meghan to suicidal ideation.



Since then, a lot has happened for the couple to say the least. Prince Harry teamed up with Oprah for an Apple TV+ documentary series focused on mental health, announced the launch of their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation and Meghan even penned a new children's book.