David Harbour Says Lily Allen Fell in Love With Him When He Was at His "Worst" Physically

In just two months, David and Lily will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary after getting hitched in Las Vegas last September. The couple, who has been mostly private about their romance, gave fans a peek inside their Sin City ceremony on social media—in which an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their wedding.

As David captioned his Instagram post at the time, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic... Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Lily, who wore a '60s inspired Dior dress, also shared photos of their delicious meal from In-n-Out.

Back in December, David detailed his life as a married man and stepdad to the 36-year-old singer's two kids, Ethel, 9, and Marnie Rose, 8, whom she shares with ex Sam Cooper.

"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," he quipped in an interview with People. "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."