The Breezy Dresses We're Living in This Summer Are All under $90

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wearing a killer dress is a surefire way to get some compliments. And, ironically, it's the easiest outfit to wear. You don't need to think about pairing a top and a bottom together. It's just one piece, yet you look and feel so put together, hence all the compliments. Not only that, but a nice, breezy dress is a stylish way to cope with the summer heat. In fact, it's a fashion necessity.
If you are looking for a wardrobe refresh, check out our dress recommendations from Lulus, Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's, and Venus. And, the best part? Every pick is under $100.
Free People Tiers For You Maxi Slip Dress
This statement-making maxi-dress is available in three beautiful prints. The Tiers For You Maxi Slip Dress has a detailed crochet trim and a flowing tiered skirt. This dress is available in a cornflower blue print and a black and white floral.
Venus Slit Detail Maxi Dress
This maxi dress is simple, yet elegant. It has two high slits at the front, which are so necessary in the summer heat. You can wear this dress during the day or you can dress it up for a nighttime event. The styling possibilities are endless with this one.
Venus Tiered Smock Maxi Dress
This tiered maxi dress has a delicate lace trim and a smocked bodice. This is an easy dress to throw on to run an errand, but it also works for a lunch date or an evening look. It's a versatile style in a standout color that will definitely get you lots of outfit praise.
Women's Apt. 9 Challis Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This dress is the epitome of chic comfort. You can rock it in an olive green or choose one of the three floral prints.
Venus Casual Maxi Dress
This long dress is perfect for summer. It has a classic crewneck, an A-Line silhouette, and a vibe that can work from day to night, which is ideal for summer activities. It's available in a gorgeous white floral print and two striped options.
Lulus Azalea Regalia Black Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress
Yes, it's possible to be bold with a black and white look. This floral print wrap dress has a plunging neckline, fluttered sleeves, and an open back. And if you're worried about the possible wardrobe malfunctions that typically accompany a wrap dress, that's so not a thing here. There's a second internal tie, which means there's nothing to stress about.
This dress is also available in a pink and navy floral print and a solid white.
Mitilly Women's Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
This midi dress , a v-neckline, buttons down the front, a adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves, and pockets pockets. It's available in solid colors too. This dress has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy customers.
Vacation is Calling Light Blue Halter Maxi Dress
This slinky jersey dress is available in light blue and a burnt orange. This high-slit maxi is the ideal a breezy summer dress.
Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress
You can wear this 1 dress in 4 different ways: off the shoulder, with shoulder, one shoulder, and you can tuck in the ruffles to rock a tube top style.
Beachlunchlounge Reana Sleeveless Cotton Double Cloth Midi Dress
Nothing says summer like a crisp, white dress. This beautifully breezy frock is also available in black, which is always a good option.
ECOWISH Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck
This tie front dress is available in solid colors, florals, and various prints. It's just tough to pick just one. The dress has 5,900+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
You'll light up any room in this yellow, backless maxi dress. It's available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. We are so here for the yellow, but if you are searching for a different vibe, this dress also comes in green, black, and burgundy.
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
This embroidered dress is stunning in white, but there are also gorgeous pink, green, blue, grey, navy, yellow, and print options to choose from.
Lulus Glad to Meet You Cream Floral Print Tie-Strap Tiered Maxi Dress
This flowy, tiered maxi dress has a ties at the shoulders, allowing you to customize your fit. If you love the cream floral print, you need to check out the black floral too. They're both perfect for summer.
OUGES Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral
This v-neck dress is relaxed, comfortable, and adorable. What more can you want?
ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
"Just as gorgeous in person as it is in pictures!!!" an Amazon shopper insisted. The dress's tiered ruffle skirt, shirred bodice, and stretchy waist make this one a winner, for sure.
While you're shopping, check out this Free People sale with dresses up to 82% off.