Dance Moms' Asia Monet Ray Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming With Abby Lee Miller

Lean in close, because Dance Moms alum Asia Monet Ray has a secret about the making of reality TV: Sometimes the editing can be kinda misleading.

"Certain things that were on the show were obviously creative editing of just making certain pieces splice together," she shared with E! News. "We had to wear the same clothes for like a week. So certain things could be taken out of context."

Oh, that's not a secret at all? Most of Bachelor Nation and pretty much every person that's appeared on Teen Mom has been saying that for years? Got it.

But here's something we did find at least a little surprising—there's not one part of Abby Lee Miller that was playing up her role as teacher, choreographer and unquestionable villain who instructed her pint-sized, pirouette-turning elementary and middle schoolers to save their tears for their pillows.

"Out of everything, that was the one thing that never changed," now-15-year-old Asia replied when asked if there was an on-off switch to Abby's personality. "She said what she said."