See How "Auntie" Britney Spears Showered Jamie Lynn's Daughters With Toys

Talk about some lucky nieces!
If you ever wondered what it's like to have Britney Spears as an aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears pulled back a bit of that curtain when she shared a since-deleted photo of toys her older sister gifted her daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3. From what followers can see in the picture, it looks like Maddie and Ivey are now the owners of some adorable plush toys courtesy of their pop star aunt.
"Nothing sweeter then [sic] coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie," Jamie Lynn captioned the picture from her Instagram Story. And if there were any doubts which "auntie" she was referring to, Jamie Lynn also tagged Britney, though it was so small fans could easily have missed it.
Her post comes as eyes are on Jamie Lynn and Britney following the performer's shocking testimony regarding her conservatorship and desires for her future.
Following Britney's candid remarks, Jamie Lynn also spoke publicly about her sibling's situation for the first time. "I don't care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," Jamie Lynn said in videos shared on her Instagram Story on June 28. "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."
During her statement, the Zoey 101 star hit back at her critics. "I have made a very conscious choice to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," Jamie Lynn continued. "Maybe I didn't support the way the public may have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after...note that."
As she made crystal clear, "If ending the conservatorship or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she's happy."