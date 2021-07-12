Dress Like an Olympian In Kim Kardashian's Skims Team USA Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims might as well win a gold medal in the loungewear category. She announced the Skims collaboration with Team USA for a limited-edition collection of collection of sleepwear and loungewear for all U.S. female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2021.
The capsule was "developed with comfort and support at the forefront," per a press release from the brand. The pieces will help the athletes cool down and get the best rest possible throughout the competition. Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, A'ja Wilson, and Dalilah Muhammed were featured in the campaign for the collection.
The athletes aren't the only ones who get the patriotic Skims apparel. The limited-edition collection is now available to purchase. Check out some of the pieces below.
Skims Olympic Capsule Sleep Bra & Brief
This super soft pullover bra has a low scoop front and back. The front has the official Olympics graphics. The wire-free bra has an elastic-encased underband for added support. The matching briefs are high-cut with cheeky back coverage. Both the sleep bra and the sleep briefs are available in four different colors.
Skims Olympic Capsule Rib Scoop Neck Tank, Rib Boxer, & Socks
You'll feel cozier than ever in the Olympic capsule rib scoop neck tank and boxer shorts. If you want to take you comfort to the next level, you need to include the matching (super soft) Team USA socks with your lounge look. Each piece is available in four different colors.
Skims Olympic Capsule Jersey T-Shirt & Rib Boxer
It doesn't get any more relaxed than this comfortable oversized t-shirt. Even the back of the shirt is cute, so why not flip it around to wear it the other way too? Then it will be like having two shirts in one. This will be your go-to Olympics-watching shirt. There are four colors to choose from. If the neutrals aren't for you, the white version has a colorful logo that's just so striking. And, of course, we're always down for a matching set. The rib boxer is the perfect pairing.
Skims Olympic Capsule Sleep Bra & Rib Legging
It doesn't get more patriotic (or more comfortable) than this Olympic Capsule sleep bra and rib legging combo. The colorful logos just pop on the soft, white fabric.
