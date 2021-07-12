Jennifer Lopez Spotted Liking Ben Affleck Photo on Bennifer Fan Account

Jennifer Lopez is clearly a big fan of The Town.
Over the weekend, the superstar singer was spotted "liking" a photo of her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on the set of his 2010 film. In the picture, posted by #Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck on July 10, Affleck can be seen filming the movie alongside his co-star, Blake Lively.
"Jennifer Lopez liked this picture!" one fan gushed in the comments, while another wrote, "JLO LIKED!!!!!"
Lopez's latest Instagram activity proves she and Affleck are still going strong, two months after rekindling their romance. The duo, who split in 2004 after calling off their wedding, enjoyed a trip to Montana in May shortly after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Since then, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, have been almost inseparable, even spending time with each other's families.
In fact, the couple recently returned to Los Angeles after celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons with her and ex Marc Anthony's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
"J.Lo and Ben seemed to enjoy being on the east coast and spending time at her beautiful home," a source told E! News. "It was a nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family."
"Ben seems to really fit in with all of her friends and family," the insider continued. "They have known him forever and they are all very happy to see Jennifer so happy with him."
And Lopez appears to be getting along with Affleck's family, too. On Friday, July 9, the pair took Lopez's daughter Emme and Affleck's son Samuel, 9, for lunch in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," an eyewitness told E! News. "During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."
In addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner. As for what the Alias alum thinks of her ex's rekindled romance, a source previously told E! News, "Jen does not want to get involved. She has completely moved on. She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too."