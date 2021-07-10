PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Is Launching at MECCA in Australia

Founder, Chairman, President, CCO and Makeup Artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury MBE says of the opportunity: "I am so inspired by the MECCA universe, the incredible knowledge and artistry of their teams and by their commitment to amazing service."

"My brand mission is to ‘Give Everyone The Right Skincare & Makeup So That They Can Conquer The World', and I cannot wait to bring this to life with MECCA."

It's not only Tilbury who is thrilled about the brand's expansion to the southern hemisphere. MECCA Founder and Co-CEO, Jo Horgan, says: " Ever since the brand was founded in 2013, we have made it our mission to ensure Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was in its rightful ANZ home…Our community has been so very vocal about wanting Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and I'm so thrilled we can finally give them what they asked for. Get ready for September as we will be bringing the magic of Charlotte Tilbury to life in all its glowing glory for MECCA's biggest launch ever!"