PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Is Launching at MECCA in Australia

The wait is almost over to try, test and buy some of the UK's most anticipated beauty products from iconic brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Now is the perfect time to start saving your pennies for the launch in September 2021, to be stocked exclusively in MECCA stores and online.
The partnership is a huge milestone for the company: it will be the first time the British brand has ever been available in a bricks and mortar store in the Australasian market. Beauty aficionados can expect to see a wide range of luxury makeup and skincare products—including cult favourties like Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick and Charlotte's Magic Cream—on display and available to try out in MECCA stores from launch date.
Founder, Chairman, President, CCO and Makeup Artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury MBE says of the opportunity: "I am so inspired by the MECCA universe, the incredible knowledge and artistry of their teams and by their commitment to amazing service."
"My brand mission is to ‘Give Everyone The Right Skincare & Makeup So That They Can Conquer The World', and I cannot wait to bring this to life with MECCA."
It's not only Tilbury who is thrilled about the brand's expansion to the southern hemisphere. MECCA Founder and Co-CEO, Jo Horgan, says: " Ever since the brand was founded in 2013, we have made it our mission to ensure Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was in its rightful ANZ home…Our community has been so very vocal about wanting Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and I'm so thrilled we can finally give them what they asked for. Get ready for September as we will be bringing the magic of Charlotte Tilbury to life in all its glowing glory for MECCA's biggest launch ever!"
Founded by the British makeup artist in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty remains coveted for its ongoing dedication to evolving, researching and diversifying its extensive product line, resulting in stunning, glowing complexions. The quintessentially British, digital-first, hybrid skincare, makeup and fragrance company is adored by celebs such as Mandy Moore, Lizzo and Karolina Kurkova, and is renowned for its luxurious rose gold packaging.
What will you be adding to cart in September? If you can't wait til then, you can still shop the line from the international store here.