Morgan Wallen Celebrates His Son Indigo's First Birthday at Party With Family

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Months before his racial slur controversy, for which he apologized, Morgan Wallen became a dad. And now, amid the fallout from the scandal, he is celebrating his son Indigo "Indie" Wilder's first birthday.

On Sunday, July 11, the 28-year-old country star shared on Instagram photos from the boy's rodeo-themed party, including a photo of himself holding the child. "1 year of being a legend," Morgan wrote. "Happy birthday, son."

The musician also posted a pic showing Indie sitting at a table decorated with red, white and blue bandanas and a burlap flag reading, "My First Rodeo," and crying as his mother, Katie Smith, wipes cake from his face.

Katie also shared photos from the party. Indie wore a red bandana as a top and blue jeans, twinning with his mom who wore her bandana over a white tank. In one of the pics, both she and Morgan, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, swing the boy up in celebration.

In another photo, Morgan carries the child on his shoulders while crouching in front of Katie and family members. Katie and the singer's mothers and his sisters all attended the bash.