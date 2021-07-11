Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Make Out on Boat After Confirming Romance

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Bella Hadid is moving quickly with new boyfriend Marc Kalman after making things official on Instagram.

The 24-year-old model and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day after she shared a pic of them on her Instagram for the first time. The new photos from their French getaway show Bella leaning into Marc as they lie on a boat. The model rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, wearing sunglasses.

Their relationship confirmation came amidst Paris Fashion Week.

"Time of my life," read Bella's caption on her Instagram post. "Healthy, Working and Loved."

A source told E! News after the couple went public that the duo "have been trying to keep it super low-key and private."

"Now that they have become serious, she has been excited to be seen with him," the source continued. "She is truly so happy right now."

The insider shared that Bella and Marc "met before in New York City while working." They added, "He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times."