Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Others Bring Star Power to Wimbledon 2021

Watch : Tom Cruise Dishes on Filming "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"

Wimbledon's star-studded comeback was no Mission: Impossible.

After being canceled last year due to public health concerns months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular U.K. tennis tournament returned last month and has been attended by some of the world's most famous stars. Recently spotted, Tom Cruise with two of his fellow cast members from the upcoming seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films—Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

In recent months, the actors have shot scenes for the seventh installment of the action franchise. However, filming was shut down temporarily in June due to at least one member of the production testing positive for COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom and Hayley have been see filming shared scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 several times over the past few months. Last November, the two were photographed handcuffed to each other on the set while shooting in Rome, Italy.