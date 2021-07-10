Kate Middleton Steps Out in Style at Wimbledon After COVID-19 Scare

Watch : Kate Middleton Keeps It Casual While Getting Her Covid-19 Vaccine

Not to worry, Kate Middleton is just fine and enjoying some tennis with her love—and in style!

On Saturday, July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she and husband Prince William attended the women's singles final at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon. Kate wore a green cap sleeve, fit-and-flare Emilia Wickstead midi dress, paired with white pumps and at time, a blue floral face mask. the Duke of Cambridge wore a light blue suit. Both also sported sunglasses.

Kate also attended Wimbledon with friends on July 2 and that day, she was alerted that she had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and began self-isolating at home, without experiencing any symptoms, Kensington Palace said. U.K. government guidelines stipulate that a person who has been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus must isolate for 10 days. Kate and William are both fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.