Kate Middleton Steps Out in Style at Wimbledon After COVID-19 Scare

After self-isolating at home for more than a week following exposure to someone with the coronavirus, Kate Middleton made her first public appearance—and in style.

Not to worry, Kate Middleton is just fine and enjoying some tennis with her love—and in style!

On Saturday, July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she and husband Prince William attended the women's singles final at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon. Kate wore a green cap sleeve, fit-and-flare Emilia Wickstead midi dress, paired with white pumps and at time, a blue floral face mask. the Duke of Cambridge wore a light blue suit. Both also sported sunglasses.

Kate also attended Wimbledon with friends on July 2 and that day, she was alerted that she had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and began self-isolating at home, without experiencing any symptoms, Kensington Palace said. U.K. government guidelines stipulate that a person who has been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus must isolate for 10 days. Kate and William are both fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A royal source told CNN that the duchess is tested for COVID-19 twice a week with lateral flow tests and that those she took before her engagements last week, including her July 2 Wimbledon trip, were negative. Kate also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon on mask-wearing, the insider added.

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty cinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Czech player Karolina Pliskova at Saturday's event.

"What an incredible match and performance by both athletes!" read a message on Kate and William's Instagram page. "Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion. It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again. Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."

In recent days, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews, the siblings' parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, William's pregnant cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the duke and the princess' aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their cousin Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall were all spotted at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton

The duchess wears a green cap sleeve, fit-and-flare midi dress to the tennis tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Prince William

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge show their excitement.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress arrives for day 12 of the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Pippa Middleton

Kate's sister and husband James Matthews attend day 11.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton

Kate and Pippa's parents attend day 11.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

William's cousin, who is pregnant with her first child, and her husband appear on day 10.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Beatrice

William's cousin makes her way to her seat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince William's aunt attends day 10.

Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID
Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson

The lovebirds make their official public debut as a couple at the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge appears on day 4 of the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
David Beckham

The retired soccer star checks out some tennis.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Jessie J

The singer arrives for day 8.

