Watch Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Adorably Sing This Beatles Classic Together

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's latest duet is giving "Rise and Shine" a run for its money.
The mother-daughter duo took to Kylie's Instagram Stories for a performance of The Beatles' popular song "Blackbird." The 23-year-old reality star let her little one take the lead on the song, with Stormi singing the lyrics, "Blackbird singing in the dead of night/Take these broken wings and learn to fly/All your life/You were only waiting for this moment to arise."
As the 3 year old sang the chorus, Kylie gushed, "That was beautiful, my baby!"
Kylie isn't the only one praising Stormi. Earlier on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's followers were buzzing over Stormi's appearance in Kylie's new YouTube video Inside Kylie Cosmetics. In the first episode of the series, Stormi steals a handful of pink Starbursts from her mom's office before yelling, "Later!"
The little one then ran back in and took more candy, to which Kylie jokingly scolded, "Get out of here!"
Knowing her mom was only kidding, Stormi giggled as she ran out. Kylie laughed, "She's so mischievous."
Stormi and Kylie have been thicker than thieves this week—or should we say a flock? As Kylie revealed on Wednesday, she and Stormi call each other "mommy goose" and "baby goose," respectively. The 23-year-old star shared a video of herself and Stormi watching the movie Boss Baby, which the little one was extremely focused on. So much so, Stormi barely heard her mom say, "Goosey? Goose? Stormi? Storm? I love you."
And prior to their movie night, the duo spent the Fourth of July weekend with Travis Scott on Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho, along with the rest of the Kardashian family. "They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source shared at the time. "They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."
There's never a dull moment for Kylie and Stormi!