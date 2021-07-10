Watch Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Adorably Sing This Beatles Classic Together

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's latest duet is giving "Rise and Shine" a run for its money.

The mother-daughter duo took to Kylie's Instagram Stories for a performance of The Beatles' popular song "Blackbird." The 23-year-old reality star let her little one take the lead on the song, with Stormi singing the lyrics, "Blackbird singing in the dead of night/Take these broken wings and learn to fly/All your life/You were only waiting for this moment to arise."

As the 3 year old sang the chorus, Kylie gushed, "That was beautiful, my baby!"

Kylie isn't the only one praising Stormi. Earlier on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's followers were buzzing over Stormi's appearance in Kylie's new YouTube video Inside Kylie Cosmetics. In the first episode of the series, Stormi steals a handful of pink Starbursts from her mom's office before yelling, "Later!"