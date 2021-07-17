Ariana GrandeRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Ted Lasso and More TV Shows That Feel Like a Big Hug

With Ted Lasso season two premiering Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+, we invite you to take a look at our list of the best feel-good comedies.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 17, 2021
TVCelebritiesJason SudeikisEntertainment
There's nothing we believe in more than the promise that season two of Ted Lasso will bring viewers more feel-good TV moments.

For those who've yet to tune into the Apple TV+ series, which first premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an unlikely coach of a struggling English Premier League team. Why is he such a surprise hire? Well, because Ted is an American football coach who knows little about the game.

Intrigued? Just wait until you hear about the comedy's optimistic characters, heartwarming plotlines and frequent integration of sweets. Yes, we're talking about the biscuits.

In fact, we should mention that the show has since become a critical darling, having won awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards and Golden Globes. Oh, and on July 13, the series also received an impressive 20 Emmy nominations.

Not to mention, the cast is pretty incredible as it includes Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple.

So, it's safe to say that Ted Lasso is well on its way to becoming an iconic feel-good comedy series. And that's certainly saying something as we're huge fans of Parks and Recreation, Schitt's Creek, The Office and more.

For where Ted Lasso ranks among the comedies that feel like a big hug, scroll through the images below.

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

For those who still haven't seen Schitt's Creek, welcome to your new TV home. You'll adore Moira's wigs and one-liners, root for Alexis' journey, and fall head over heels with David and Patrick's love story. The episodes are short, sweet and full of moments that will make you laugh and make you cry. It's the ultimate feel-good show, and it's "simply the best." — Elyse Dupre

NBC
Parks and Recreation

The world always needs more Leslie Knope—and they got just that in the scripted reunion special that aired in April 2020. Revisiting the world of Pawnee for the umpteenth time brings an air of cheeriness, optimism and faith in government that goes the extra mile during trying times. —Chris Harnick

Apple+
Ted Lasso

Believe us, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso is the show to watch right now. The infectious optimism of Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is exactly the thing we need to get us through the good and bad times. Not only is Sudeikis' character sincerely sweet, but his constant dad puns and uplifting speeches will put a smile on your face. —Alyssa Ray

CBS
Everybody Loves Raymond

If you need a good laugh, spend just a few minutes admiring Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank's (Peter Boyle) relationship on the long-running CBS comedy. Sure, Marie may have no boundaries. And some of Frank's jokes are TMI. But during times like these, it's nice to be reminded you aren't the only one with a dysfunctional family — Mike Vulpo

Art Streiber/NBC
30 Rock

30 Rock is timeless and Liz Lemon will also be one of the most relatable characters to ever grace TV. Rewatching, I cannot help but wonder how the show would be dealing with the happenings of 2020. While that's not happening, it's still nice to revisit the gang at studio 6H. —Chris Harnick

PS: I still standby my pitch for Queen of Jordan spinoff.

NBC
Scrubs

It's the perfect mix of silly comedy and a little bit of realistic drama. Even though the medical aspect hit a little close to home during the pandemic, there's something comforting about watching everyday life in a hospital through good times and bad, with a little absurdist fantasy thrown in. —Lauren Piester

NBC
The Office

It's a basic choice, but every time I hear those intro piano keys play, I'm instantly in a better mood. — Kelsey Klemme

NBC
Superstore

First off, I want to say justice for Superstore, it's a show that's so funny that it should be this era's The Office and it's been my mission to get people to watch, and now is the perfect time! Anyone whose worked retail can relate and it's lighthearted humor takes my mind off the craziness going on for 30 minutes. — Kelsey Klemme

FOX Image Collection via Getty Image
New Girl

It's easy to forget just how funny New Girl is until you're watching it again, and suddenly you've watched 17 episodes in one day and for those 17 episodes, you were able to distract yourself from the rest of the world thanks to Nick and Schmidt and their arguments over towels and cookies and unorthodox home repair. Nothing makes sense in that loft and it's perfect. —Lauren Piester

FOX
King of the Hill

Fox's animated family sitcom gave us one of TV's best moms, Peggy Hill (hoo-yeah!), and some of the best slice of life comedy that holds up more than 20 years later. Like other animated shows, the characters don't really age, providing a sense of stability and normalcy along with humor that I've long enjoyed (and rewatched half a dozen times). — Chris Harnick

Touchstone Television
The Golden Girls

Nearly every night, I take a trip to Miami for a slice of cheesecake on the lanai with the girls in NBC's classic sitcom. I always know I can find comfort in one of Rose's St. Olaf stories or Sophia making me picture Siciliy in 1917 or Blanche's unrepentant flirting or Dorothy's withering sarcasm regardless of how many times I've seen the episode. (And, at this point, chances are I've seen it a lot.) Between weeknights on Hallmark, Sunday morning marathons on TV Land and the entire series on Hulu, I'm never too far from my girls and that's how I like it. — Billy Nilles

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

You want comfort, look no further than Brooklyn Nine-Nine, home of a police squad that is both totally ridiculous and also full of people you just want to hug (minus Hitchcock and Scully). No matter what happens, Captain Holt always ends up back as captain and Jake and Amy always end up together, so there's always a happy ending. — Lauren Piester

Pop
Schitt's Creek

(NOTE: Schitt's Creek is on here twice because it's THAT good).

While practicing social distancing [during the pandemic], I've found myself queuing up old episodes of Schitt's Creek when I need a good laugh or just want to unwind before bed. There's just something so comforting about watching the Rose family's day-to-day lives play out. Between Moira showing off her impressive but insane vocabulary, hearing Alexis say, "Ew, David," and the heartwarming nature of the show, it never fails to put me in a good mood. —Emily Belfiore

Season two of Ted Lasso returns July 23 on Apple TV+, and remember: Football is life.

