Sharon Stone Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She’s Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

Sharon Stone is laughing off rumors that she and 25-year-old rapper RMR are dating.
On Friday, July 9, the Basic Instinct actress was out with her 21-year-old son Roan for a bit of shopping when they encountered a group of paparazzi who asked the question on everyone's mind: Is she dating the Atlanta-based artist?
In a video published by TMZ, it became painfully obvious the answer is no when Sharon and Roan begin laughing hysterically. Sharon denied any romantic involvement with the artist, while Roan said the paparazzi "couldn't have asked a funnier question."
Meanwhile, a source close to RMR describes the 63-year-old star and 25-year-old rapper as "friends" and says they are "learning a lot from each other."
According to Page Six, Sharon and RMR were spotted together on multiple occasions over the past month. Most recently, they were photographed at Los Angeles hot spot The Highlight Room, with RMR placing his arm around the actress' shoulder.
Page Six's source said this is Sharon's "hot girl summer," saying, "They were canoodling and popping bottles."
In addition, Sharon briefly donned one of RMR's ski masks and posed next to the rapper for a selfie.
Sharon previously discussed her dating life on Twitter in 2019, revealing that she was looking for love on Bumble. However, her dating experience was cut short when the company shut down her profile. She scoffed at the action, writing on Twitter, "I went on the @bumble dating sight [sic] and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."
In a statement to E! News, the company said they restored her account and explained the mishap. They said in part, "Our apologies for the confusion as we're so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive. However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified."
Perhaps Bumble is to thank for this new friendship?