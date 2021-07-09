Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Victoria Paul Calls Out Bachelor in Paradise for Editing Her Cast Photo

Nashville-based nurse Victoria Paul may be headed to paradise, but first she's got a bone to pick over her seemingly photoshopped Bachelor in Paradise portrait.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 09, 2021 10:29 PMTags
Reality TVBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Instagram vs. reality: Bachelor in Paradise edition. 

With just weeks remaining in the countdown to The Bachelor spinoff's Aug. 16 premiere date, one contestant made it clear she's less than pleased with some apparent photoshopping done to her official cast portrait

Victoria Paul, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, voiced her concern in a July 8 Instagram post. 

"what filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????" the 28-year-old captioned the glamour shot. For emphasis, Victoria also posed for an unfiltered, makeup free snapshot wearing the same fuschia mini dress. (Keep scrolling to see the side-by-side photos!)

Victoria's season seven BiP castmates got a kick out of her jab, with Tammy Ly commenting, "Wait I'm dying" and Serena Chew writing, "we love some honest transparency."

The Nashville-based nurse has previously discussed wanting to use her newfound social media platform to shake up the picture-perfect influencer space. 

photos
A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise Engagements

In a recent Instagram Story video, Victoria told her followers, "I really get caught up in selling these beauty products and promoting these brands, but what am I doing other than being an influencer to really make an impact? I know my calling is to do that. I'm really working through that today." 

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Instagram

Come next month, Victoria's platform is guaranteed to grow when her journey to find love is broadcast on primetime.

Continue scrolling to get to know the 19 hopeless romantics headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Kim Kardashian’s Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic Is the Ultimate Summer Mood

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Abigail Heringer

Abigail, 26, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan Morais

Brendan, 31, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Kanu

Deandra, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ivan Hall

Ivan, 29, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jessenia Cruz

Jessenia, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Amabile

Joe, 34, first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season five. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Karl, 31, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, 30, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kenny Brasch

Kenny, 40, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mari Pepin-Solis

Mari, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Maurissa Gunn

Maurissa, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Natasha Parker

Natasha, 33, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Noah Erb

Noah, 26, first appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Serena, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Pitt

Serena, 23, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season six. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tammy Ly

Tammy, 26, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Kim Kardashian’s Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic Is the Ultimate Summer Mood

4

Khloe Kardashian's Wet & Wild Bikini Pic Will Make You Thirsty AF

5

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Bless Us With More PDA Vacation Photos