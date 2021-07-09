Inside Bella Hadid's New Romance With Marc Kalman

Well, Bella Hadid did just say she was having the time of her life. Now an insider is confirming she's neeeeever felt this way before.
The model is "completely smitten" with Marc Kalman, a source close to Bella tells E! News, shortly after she and the art director made their relationship Instagram official.
Sharing a photo July 8 of her and Marc kissing in Paris, where she walked in the Haute Couture Fashion Week shows, the 24-year-old confirmed she was having the "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved."
Though the runway fixture began dating Marc last spring, the source reveals they "have been trying to keep it super low-key and private."
But taking their love to the ‘gram signals a definite shift. "Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him," notes the source. "She is truly so happy right now."
Bella and the art director, who has designed album art and tour merchandise for Travis Scott along with clothing for Japanese fashion brand A Bathing Ape, "had met before in New York City while working," the source explains. "He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times."
And though Bella "enjoyed being single for awhile," says the source, following her August 2019 breakup from on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd, she "felt she was finally ready for a new relationship."
Enter Marc who she always thought "was a charming guy," says the source. He's certainly won over members of Bella's famous family: Her sister Gigi Hadid—who commented on her Instagram post with a blushing smiley face—and her partner Zayn Malik, as well as Yolanda Hadid.
"She's introduced him to her family and they all think he's a great guy," says the source. "He's hung out with Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda on several occasions and they all approve and love him."