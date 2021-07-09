You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Watch: Watch Stormi Webster Help Mom Kylie Jenner Unbox Balenciaga Pumps

Kylie Jenner makes being a working mom look easy—especially when your daughter is your BFF!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped the first episode of Inside Kylie Cosmeticsa special three-part series highlighting the rise of Kylie's billion-dollar brand. But three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show in just the first few minutes of Part One: The Beginning on Friday, July 9. 

"I'm going to start my interview and then when I'm done, we're going to go home, 'k?" Kylie adorably tells Stormi, as the tot giggles, "Later!" while running away. 

Stormi soon comes back to say hi to her mommy, and gets distracted by pink Starburst candies. "Get out of here!" Kylie says with a smile before giggling. "Her laugh too, running out. She's so mischievous." 

Kylie Cosmetics is officially re-launching on July 15 to feature new "clean and vegan products" for customers. Kylie was just 17 years old when she launched the mega-brand, solidifying her beauty empire that started with lip kits in Nov. 2015. 

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"I'm taking you inside the world of Kylie Cosmetics to celebrate the relaunch of my brand," the official YouTube listing for the miniseries reads. "In Part One of my three-part series, we're taking it back to where it all started...from Lip Kits to Kylie Cosmetics!"

YouTube

Kylie previously opened up about her lip insecurities that led her to found Kylie Cosmetics during the KUWTK reunion. After her first kiss didn't go as planned, Kylie's then-love interest commented on her "small" lips. "From then on I felt un-kissable," Kylie revealed on June 20.

"I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," Kylie continued. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident." 

Now, it's clear Kylie—and her mini mogul Stormi—are getting the last laugh!

Watch the full interview above featuring Stormi's cameo and scroll through the photo gallery below to see more of her cutest pics over the years.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

