Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Attempts to Deny Her "Right to Belong"

Hilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot on her mind about cultural identity.
The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how herself and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one culture. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the post appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late last year.
"We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid," she wrote. "We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong."
Hilaria continued, "When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts."
The fitness influencer, who tied the knot with Alec in June 2012, criticized those who would seek to "devalue" others rather than being accepting, curious and open to finding similarities between everyone.
"We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique—our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID," Hilaria said. "What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love& accept you, just as you are."
In late 2020, Hilaria was accused of faking her Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background, which stemmed from a Twitter thread about the star that had gone viral in December.
She defended herself numerous times before taking a month-long hiatus from Instagram. Hilaria returned in early February to apologize and say her "deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained."
For his part, Alec announced in March that he was quitting Twitter after criticism of his tweet about Gillian Anderson "switching accents." His tweet was perceived as a defense of Hilaria amid her own accent controversy.