Christine Chiu Shares What's In Her Bag

If you watched the hit Netflix series "Bling Empire," you know Christine Chiu enjoys the finer things in life. But when it comes to her must-haves, not all of them can be bought on Rodeo Drive. The philanthropist and businesswoman revealed to E! News that she keeps Listerine tablets and Pocky sticks in her bag. See, she's just like us! Besides revealing the contents of her Louis Vuitton bag, the reality TV star also gave us some great advice for feeling your best self.

"Know your 'happy.' Life is a pursuit of happiness and once, and each time you experience it, jot it down. Know the places (physical, mental, emotional, spiritual) that make you happiest. Know the people that make you smile and glow from within. Know the activities and things that provide you a sense of undeniable comfort, security, joy – and gravitate toward it all. Keep building on that list and keep engaging with those people, moments, and things that make your soul shine."

For everything in Christine's bag, scroll below!