Christine Chiu Shares What's In Her Bag

If you watched the hit Netflix series "Bling Empire," you know Christine Chiu enjoys the finer things in life. But when it comes to her must-haves, not all of them can be bought on Rodeo Drive. The philanthropist and businesswoman revealed to E! News that she keeps Listerine tablets and Pocky sticks in her bag. See, she's just like us! Besides revealing the contents of her Louis Vuitton bag, the reality TV star also gave us some great advice for feeling your best self.
"Know your 'happy.' Life is a pursuit of happiness and once, and each time you experience it, jot it down. Know the places (physical, mental, emotional, spiritual) that make you happiest. Know the people that make you smile and glow from within. Know the activities and things that provide you a sense of undeniable comfort, security, joy – and gravitate toward it all. Keep building on that list and keep engaging with those people, moments, and things that make your soul shine."
For everything in Christine's bag, scroll below!
VOSS + Vitamin D
"The most cost-effective and impactful ‘beauty product' I have is vitamin D, minerals and collagen enhanced water. No calories and in a 100% recyclable bottle? This is the looking, feeling, and doing good trifecta!"
Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lipstick
"If there is a perfect nude – this would be it. The sensuous lip color pairs with anything and for any occasion, and it feels like satin pillows on your lips!"
Skinbetter Science
"Most people, myself included, forget to reapply sunblock on our face every two hours, especially when we have full glam on. This adjustable tone sunscreen acts as a great foundation touch up and sunblock in one, so you will always look great and be protected, too!"
Listerine Ready! Whitening Tablets- 8 Count
"'Chiu', Swish and Swallow is all I have to say for fresh breath and whiter teeth on the go. Trust me, try it!"
Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones- White
"These chic and sleek airpods elevate my 9-5, making sure that I am werking and not just working! Plus, they are on the pricier side so I am much more responsible in ensuring they don't get lost!"
Pocky Sticks
"For people who love dipping fries in ice cream, these offer the same pleasure and satisfaction! For only 200 calories, you get the perfect mid-day guilt-free sugar high. Dear Pocky, can you please make a cappuccino flavor?"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - Ice Blue
"Similar to reading a physical book, there's something nostalgic and special about holding a picture again. I love taking a bunch of polaroids, watching the pictures develop, and then compiling together in fun collage form."
Rishi Organic Matcha Powder Sticks
"A little packet goes a long way in replenishing me with a perfect and balanced level of energy to complete my day. I prefer the intensity of caffeine from tea over coffee as it feels more like a marathon than a sprint."
Gentle Monster Sunglasses
"Any pair of drugstore sunglasses can provide shade, but how many are works of art from a brand that supports and celebrates artists? I love the uniqueness of these sunnies and the artistry, ingenuity of the brand itself – even the cases are collectible!"
Louis Vuitton Keepall Through Black Monogram Mesh Weekend/Travel Bag
Christine's go-to bag for carrying all of her must-haves? This super chic Louis Vuitton weekend bag.
